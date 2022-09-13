Potential spoiler for Johnny Gargano’s opponent tonight on WWE RAW

It appears that Johnny Gargano's opponent for WWE RAW tonight has been decided.

Following a confrontation with Austin Theory, it was revealed on last week's episode that after nine long months, Johnny Wrestling would step into a WWE ring once again tonight on RAW.

While WWE hasn't revealed who the opponent will be, a recent report suggests that it will be an intriguing matchup. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Johnny Gargano will go one-on-one with Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy in his first match back in nine months.

What else can we expect to see tonight on WWE RAW?

Beyond Johnny Gargano's in-ring return, it appears the company is looking to stack the deck on WWE RAW this evening to compete with ESPN's coverage of NFL football.

Bianca Belair is also scheduled to defend the RAW Women's Championship in an open challenge match. Her opponent has yet to be announced.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will also be on the line as Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah defend against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. This match follows up the controversy of their last bout, in which Kai was pinned when she wasn't the legal woman.

Many fans are hoping this will lead to the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi following the matchup, but that is hardly confirmed and is more fan speculation than anything else.

The Rated R Superstar Edge will also look to get his revenge on Dominik Mysterio, who will compete as a member of The Judgment Day for the very first time.

What are your thoughts on Chad Gable reportedly being Johnny Wrestling's first opponent on WWE RAW? Who do you think will answer Bianca Belair's open challenge tonight? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Vince Russo and DDP discuss whether Theory can be the next John Cena & more | The Bro Show

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy with WWE's choice for Johnny Gargano's return opponent? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell