Potential 'rubber chicken prank' planned for D-Generation X segment on WWE RAW

New reports seem to confirm plans for the reunion of D-Generation X have supposedly been revealed ahead of WWE RAW.

WWE revealed a few weeks ago that Triple H, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Shawn Michaels would be reuniting on RAW. This Monday's edition is the show's season premiere and is also set to play host to the much-awaited DX reunion. The legendary Attitude Era faction will celebrate 25 years since its inception on the red show this week.

Now, new reports coming out of Fightful Select seem to reveal WWE's plans for the reunion segment. The platform reported that the reunion will be littered with standard DX gimmicks, with glow sticks and t-shirts a-plenty set to be included.

Fightful Select also reported that there will be some sort of prank in Gorilla Position, which may feature a rubber chicken. The nature of the prank, and whether any other Superstars will be involved in the segment, is still unknown at this time.

Dominant modern-day faction The Bloodline is also set to appear on this week's RAW. This has led some on the internet to theorize that Roman Reigns and co. will confront the Attitude Era icons. However, nothing has been confirmed by either group or the WWE.

Some more big names will reportedly be in town for WWE RAW

As well as the returning legends of D-Generation X and the prescience of SmackDown's The Bloodline, more stars are reportedly in town for this week's WWE RAW.

Fightful Select reports that "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle will be present backstage following his win over Seth Rollins on Saturday Night. They have also reported that MVP and "The Nigerian Giant" Omos will be backstage at RAW.

Whether Riddle, MVP, or Omos will be involved in the production is a different question. However, fans will be sure to find out when RAW goes on the air later tonight.

