Potential spoiler on WWE's plans for Hell in a Cell; current champions reportedly excluded from the show

The WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event will take place this Sunday
Modified Jun 04, 2022 05:52 AM IST

WWE Hell in a Cell is scheduled to take place this Sunday night, with the match card comprised mostly of RAW Superstars. Multiple champions on SmackDown will reportedly not defend their titles at the event.

According to WrestleVotes, current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos won't be competing at the event, and neither will Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. The Usos are set to collide with Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown for the titles.

The report also mentions that Madcap Moss, who could potentially be returning as Riddick Moss, will take on Happy Corbin at the show.

"As of last check around 4pm today, no Usos tag title or Ricochet IC title match will be added to the HIAC card. Good news however, yet another Riddick Moss vs Happy Corbin match is scheduled to make the show."

In an earlier report, WrestleVotes revealed that they were told by a source that the lack of SmackDown matches currently advertised for the Hell in a Cell event is an indictment on the roster.

"The lack of SmackDown matches currently advertised for this weekends Hell In A Cell event speaks volumes. It’s an indictment on the roster a source says. While the “brand split” isn’t ending, for all intents and purposes, it’s shot."

As of last check around 4pm today, no Usos tag title or Ricochet IC title match will be added to the HIAC card. Good news however, yet another Riddick Moss vs Happy Corbin match is scheduled to make the show. twitter.com/wrestlevotes/s…

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn't scheduled to compete at Hell in a Cell either. It's been a while since the Intercontinental Title was defended in a premium live event. Ricochet is currently involved in a program with Gunther, so there's a chance that the two stars will collide for the title soon.

Several matches have been confirmed for WWE Hell in a Cell so far

The match card for this year's event is mostly made up of RAW talent. Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka, Cody Rhodes will take on Seth Rollins inside the Cell and Bobby Lashley will face Omos and MVP in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

#WWERaw #WomensTitle on the line this Sunday at #HIAC!Who ya got? https://t.co/pM0jK5h5h9

Other matches advertised for the show include Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the US Title, Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel and The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan. It's highly likely that some matches will be added to the card on SmackDown tonight.

