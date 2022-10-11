[WATCH] Potential spoiler on WWE Superstar set to return on RAW

A former SmackDown Women's Champion could seemingly be making her return to WWE on tonight's episode of RAW, going by Naomi's recent post on social media.

She and her former tag team partner Sasha Banks were suspended by the company several months ago after walking out of an episode of the red brand. The two were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time.

Neither Naomi nor Sasha Banks have made any on-screen wrestling appearances since their suspension. They've since updated their social media profiles to remove references of WWE, although they're still listed on the active roster page on the company's official website.

The season premiere of Monday Night RAW is scheduled to take place tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Naomi recently posted a video of herself in the city on her Instagram story, which means there's a chance she might show up tonight.

D-Generation X and The Bloodline (including Roman Reigns) are advertised for RAW. At WWE Extreme Rules, we saw the return of Bray Wyatt, and on the red brand tonight, fans could see the long-awaited return of Boss N Glow.

