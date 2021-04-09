Potential WrestleMania 37 update on Goldberg - Report

With WrestleMania 37 kicking off in just one day, rumors have begun to circulate on potential appearances that have not been announced yet. Goldberg is a name that has been on some fan's lips recently. He won the Universal Championship ahead of WrestleMania 36 last year, but he has been absent since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Unlike WrestleMania 36, this year's show will have a live audience. Due to the return of live fans, WWE might have some surprises in store.

According to Fightful Select, Goldberg was initially discussed to be on the card for WrestleMania 37 earlier this year. It is noted that the star is contracted to two matches a year with the company. At the Royal Rumble, Goldberg faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, but he failed to win.

Fightful also stated that Goldberg was no longer part of the plans by February. Because Goldberg is contracted to two matches a year, there is still room for him to have one more in 2021. However, it seems unlikely that this bout will be at WrestleMania 37.

Goldberg was recently tipped for a non-wrestling role in WWE

In a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive, John Cena Sr. discussed Goldberg and a future role the Hall of Famer could take up.

"I'd love to see Goldberg in a manager's position. The knowledge that man has, the vocals he has. It's the perfect spot for him and the way you use him is, make him that manager, like Heyman, Lou Albano, Bobby Heenan... you know, he can do both. He can be the mouthpiece. And when it's time for action, he can get in the ring and go."

