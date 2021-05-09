Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from WWE and AEW for this week (May 2-8, 2021)

This week, WWE and AEW both put on powerful shows with RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Dynamite and Dark Elevation respectively.

A new contender has emerged on WWE SmackDown for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. At the same time, RAW saw the return of dominant champions with the tag team division now looking unbeatable.

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite and Dark saw some incredible matches. Dynamite also had the rather controversial Blood and Guts match, which though fantastic, soured some fans thanks to the ending.

Finally, WWE NXT delivered on every count, crowning new champions and creating some indisputable stars thanks to the quality of some of the matches.

Some of the matches, however, were better than others and saw some stars being made. The wrestlers stood out from the crowd and showed what they could do in the ring.

Here are the five wrestlers of the week who managed to create an impression in WWE and AEW.

#5 Best of WWE and AEW: AJ Styles and Omos

AJ Styles and Omos might be RAW tag team champions for a long time. AJ Styles' experience in the ring combined with Omos' fierce power is something that very few may be able to overcome.

The power that Omos brings to the ring is unstoppable, something that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods discovered the hard way. Yet again, as it had been at WrestleMania, the two were completely overpowered by the giant.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles used his new tag team partner to his best advantage. He took every opportunity presented before him to dominate New Day during the opening match of WWE RAW.

They defeated one of the best tag teams of all time in Kingston and Woods. After the match they stood tall, and it seems that there might not be anyone who can stop them now. With the combined power of both stars, it may be too much for any single tag team.

