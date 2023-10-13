Predicting 3 most likely days WWE RAW could move to if they leave Monday Nights

Earlier today, TKO Group Holdings CEO Ari Emanuel announced that he and company higher-ups are not against moving WWE's flagship weekly show, Monday Night RAW, to a different day.

For 30 years, RAW has been a permanent fixture on Monday Nights for many professional wrestling fans, with the show providing some of the most iconic moments in World Wrestling Entertainment history.

However, one of RAW's biggest competitors this time of year is the weekly Monday Night Football game in the NFL, which draws in millions of viewers weekly. Therefore, a switch to a new day may be a smart move by WWE.

Although the moments will still come, the day may soon change. Join us as we take a look at three other days that RAW could move to.

#3. Tuesdays may go red for WWE

Currently, the company's developmental brand NXT is broadcast live to fans every Tuesday night, with top young stars like Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, and Tiffany Stratton all preparing for the bright lights of RAW and SmackDown.

Over the years, NXT has been aired on various different evenings. Therefore, it would not be much of a shock to fans if RAW takes its place on Tuesdays.

Speaking at Bloomberg Live earlier today, Ari Emanuel said that the company has no issues changing the air day of RAW.

"You cannot undervalue the WWE and UFC for the following reasons: 1) We do not have a season. We’re 52 weeks a year, right? We’re flexible. You want us Thursday night? You want us Tuesday night? I don’t have any of those scheduling issues." (H/T SEScoops)

#2. Wednesday Night Wars 2.0

In 2019, AEW Dynamite was born, with World Wrestling Entertainment facing real competition for the first time in almost 20 years.

At the start of AEW's run, their weekly show aired simultaneously as NXT, with WWE choosing to air the then black-and-gold brand live on the USA network.

After almost two years of competition, NXT moved to Tuesdays, with AEW winning what many called the Wednesday Night War. However, if Ari and the rest of the board choose to move RAW to midweek and go up against All Elite Wrestling, then the war would certainly be leveled up a gear, considering the iconic status that the red brand has in the wrestling business.

In recent years, many have dismissed the very notion of a modern-day wrestling war between the two companies. However, one person who certainly sees the two promotions as rivals is AEW President Tony Khan, who, while speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show, gave his thoughts on his company and WWE's supposed feud.

"I only know what people have come to me and alleged. But, I do know it's a real war between AEW and WWE and the fans are interested in it and that was part of the original business model of AEW was I knew wrestling fans, frankly, are very interested in wrestling free agency and wrestling wars and I believe we could create a free agent market that is definitely a real thing now and that would be a big part of the story." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

#1. Thursday Night Delight

Thursday is another potential new air day for RAW that could have many potential positives.

Currently, no major wrestling show is taking place on that day, leaving the door open for huge ratings, and with SmackDown airing on Fridays, the chance for WWE to put on two shows back to back every week may be very tempting.

On the other hand, one issue that the company could face if they move to Thursday could be one that they already have right now on Mondays, and that is the NFL. Currently, the sport also has high-stakes games being played on a weekly basis every Thursday night as well.

