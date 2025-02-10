Predicting all 3 remaining WWE women in the 2025 Elimination Chamber Match - Major star added as last-minute replacement?

WWE Royal Rumble is officially in the books and the card for WWE Elimination Chamber has started shaping up. Three spots each in the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches have already been filled and more qualifying matches have been announced to complete the battlefield.

While things look quite exciting on the men's side, the women's division is filled with some of the most motivated stars on the roster. After Charlotte Flair ended several superstars' dreams of a ticket to WrestleMania with a Royal Rumble victory, Elimination Chamber is the only way left for the stars to get into the women's title scene ahead of The Show of Shows.

So far, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss have been confirmed for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, and three more qualifying matches have already been announced. Let's predict the remaining three participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

#3. Roxanne Perez steals the spotlight with a win against Raquel Rodriguez

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez surprised the world with her performance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match last week. The star entered at No. 3 and ended up being the runner-up in the match, announcing her arrival on the big scene.

Perez is now set to face Raquel Rodriguez next week on the red brand, and with Liv Morgan already qualified, Rodriguez would love to punch her ticket to the Chamber as well. However, considering the massive talent Perez is and the momentum she has walking out of the Royal Rumble, the 23-year-old could end up qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

#2. The Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green marches into the Elimination Chamber with a win against Naomi

The inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has managed to make a huge name for herself over the past few months. The champion has defeated numerous names in recent memory, stealing the spotlight in the women's division.

With Bianca Belair qualified, it would only make sense if the latter tried to interfere in her tag team partner's qualifying match, but unfortunately, ends up ruining the night for her partner. With Naomi and Bianca Belair having mild tensions ahead of WrestleMania, this could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to build a rivalry between both women, while Chelsea Green qualifies for the Elimination Chamber.

#1. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria to end up with a massive twist on WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW is set to feature Bayley and Lyra Valkyria locking horns in the Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. However, considering the heat between Bayley and Roxanne Perez lately, the latter could attack the former WWE Women's Champion backstage.

With Bayley out of the scene, Rhea Ripley could end up using her influence and getting IYO SKY as a replacement for the veteran, after the latter lost her match to Liv Morgan due to Ripley's interference, unlucky as it was. This could eventually lead to SKY locking horns with the Women's Intercontinental Champion, with the Damage CTRL star finally making her way into the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

