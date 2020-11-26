The Undertaker made his "Final Farewell" at the WWE Survivor Series, and his legendary 30-year career has come to an end. Many fans believe that The Deadman might come back for one more match somewhere down the line.

The Undertaker is still considered one of the most feared men inside the squared circle. His time as an active performer is behind him, but WWE can be sometimes unpredictable. It wouldn't come as a surprise if The Undertaker appears in full ring gear ready to compete again.

The Deadman is also one of the most loyal WWE personalities. Since joining the company, The Undertaker has never jumped ship to another organization, sticking with Vince McMahon through the good and bad times.

The Phenom has been involved in some of the most memorable and defining moments. He has also achieved everything that there is to accomplish in the world of professional wrestling. He deserves every accolade and the respect he has garnered from the entire wrestling world. But is this the end of the Deadman, or could we see him play some key roles or even have a match?

Here are three things The Undertaker could do in the future with WWE following his retirement this past Sunday at Survivor Series.

#3. The Undertaker could make a WrestleMania 37 appearance

The Undertaker has the most impressive WrestleMania record

WrestleMania has been The Undertaker’s playground. He holds the record for the most wins at the event at 25 and a long period, he defended his undefeated streak. The Deadman may not ever wrestle again. However, like he told Steve Austin during their Broken Skull Session, he could still come back and hit someone with a Tombstone for the next few years without necessarily participating in a match.

WWE could set up something special for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 37 to walk down the ramp and dispose of any of the hot heels with his signature Tombstone Piledriver in what would be a moment to remember. Many young stars on the WWE roster would greatly benefit from such a confrontation with The Phenom.