Predicting 4 NXT Superstars who can make their main roster debut after WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE NXT is the third biggest brand in World Wrestling Entertainment. It is smaller and has been around for a shorter period of time than RAW and SmackDown, but it is significantly larger than EVOLVE.

The purpose of NXT has varied over time, but the consistent aspect is that the show is meant to create stars for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. As a result, the roster typically remains fresh as performers are constantly moved up to the main roster.

WrestleMania 41 is World Wrestling Entertainment's next big premium live event. Each year, WrestleMania serves as the reset point for the sports entertainment juggernaut. Not long after the show, performers from NXT are then called up to RAW and SmackDown.

There are several stars who are ready to go up to the main roster, but who are the ones most likely to debut after WrestleMania 41? This article will look at four big names who could join RAW or SmackDown after The Show of Shows this year.

Below are predictions for four NXT Superstars who can make their main roster debut after WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Trick Williams could move to WWE RAW

Trick Williams is one of the most popular stars in WWE despite not being on the main roster. He is also quite successful, as Trick has already held the NXT Championship and North American Championship.

Interestingly, when WWE Monday Night RAW was being promoted before its move to Netflix, Trick Williams was often included in the advertising. This led to many believing that he would be joining the main roster immediately.

While that didn't happen yet, it still could after WrestleMania. Trick could join Monday Night RAW's roster full-time after The Show of Shows and feud with stars such as Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther, Pete Dunne, Bron Breakker, and various others.

This is a good idea for Trick's sake, as he has seemingly done all there is to do on NXT. Having held both singles titles available for male stars on the brand, Trick Williams would be spinning his wheels if he remains on the brand.

#3. Zaria & #2. Sol Ruca, NXT's newest tag team could make a huge splash

Sol Ruca is an absurdly athletic superstar on NXT. Despite not yet holding gold in WWE, she has been a major threat to the Women's North American Title. Sol will also soon take on Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship.

Zaria is a relative newcomer to the sports entertainment juggernaut. She joined WWE just last fall and has already made a splash in the WWE universe. Recently, she has begun teaming up with Sol Ruca, bringing a very interesting dynamic to the tag team scene.

As a duo, Ruca and Zaria couldn't be more different. Despite that, fans have gravitated to the pair as a team. Sol and Zaria also have a lot of chemistry, which helped fans become quickly attached to the duo.

While neither star has truly dabbled with the main roster yet, they are both extremely talented and could be brought up at any time. If they are called up after WrestleMania, Sol and Zario could be top contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

#1. Oba Femi could dominate Friday Night SmackDown

Oba Femi is on top of the world on WWE NXT. Despite limited in-ring experience, Oba has already made history. He holds the accolade of being the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion in the entire history of the title.

After losing that prized belt, Oba went on to win the Iron Survivor Challenge Match. From there, he captured the NXT Championship by defeating Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a Triple Threat match.

It isn't yet clear who Oba will defend his belt against at NXT Stand & Deliver, but regardless of the opponent, Femi could lose the belt. If he does, it could set up his call up to the main roster.

Oba could debut on the SmackDown after WrestleMania. From there, he could shockingly go on to lay out either Cody Rhodes or LA Knight. If he destroys either man, it could then lead to a major title bout, thus kicking off his main-roster run with a bang.

