Predicting 4 stars who could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes is currently relishing his first world title reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare recently defended his title against AJ Styles at Backlash France. Their showdown also received high praise from critics and the WWE Universe alike.

With the current trajectory of storylines, there is a strong likelihood that Rhodes could enter this year's SummerSlam as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Biggest Party of the Summer is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

In this article, we will discuss four superstars who could be potential challengers for Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024 for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#4 Randy Orton could step in against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

Randy Orton is presently competing in the King of the Ring Tournament. In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, the Viper is set to lock horns with Carmelo Hayes in a quarter-final match. Regardless of the tournament's outcome, Orton's potential challenge to the American Nightmare at SummerSlam is rooted in their history.

The Legend Killer made his return last year at Survivor Series WarGames, where he joined Team Rhodes against The Judgment Day. So, with Rhodes holding the title, a segment between them could unfold on SmackDown, leading to Orton issuing a challenge to The American Nightmare for SummerSlam this year.

Alternatively, the Apex Predator could also earn a title shot by winning a number-one contender match. WWE has highlighted the real-life friendship of the two popular babyfaces on various occasions on television, this fact would undoubtedly add emotional depth to their potential feud.

#3 Solo Sikoa might challenge Rhodes for the Biggest Party of the Summer

In the latest episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa confirmed that he would be in charge of The Bloodline until Roman Reigns makes his return to the company. This positions him as the acting Tribal Chief in Reigns' absence.

Given that Rhodes defeated Reigns at WrestleMania XL to win the title, it's possible that the Enforcer could challenge The American Nightmare for a title match at SummerSlam. The intention being to reclaim the championship for the Samoan faction.

Additionally, a SummerSlam feud against The Bloodline could prove to be a significant storyline for Rhodes, especially considering that the Samoan Saga is still one of the hottest narratives in WWE.

#2 Brock Lensar could seek revenge for his loss last year

Last year, the WWE Universe witnessed a trilogy between Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. One of the matches from their feud took place at last year's SummerSlam, where the American Nightmare emerged victorious.

As of now, the Beast Incarnate is on hiatus from the company, with no clear timeline for his return. This uncertainty leaves a window of opportunity for his potential return before SummerSlam and the possibility of setting up a feud against Cody Rhodes again.

Another SummerSlam match between the Beast and the Undisputed WWE Champion could prove to be a lucrative draw for the Stamford-based company.

#1 Roman Reigns could return for WrestleMania rematch against Cody Rhodes

SummerSlam is generally regarded as the second biggest show after WrestleMania. This premium live event presents a great opportunity for Roman Reign's comeback.

The probable scenario could involve The Tribal Chief making his return and eventually laying down a rematch for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

The last time Reigns went on hiatus, he returned with a villainous turn during the SummerSlam of the pandemic era. So, a return at this year's SummerSlam would complete a circle of sorts for him.

