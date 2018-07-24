Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Predicting All Main Roster Champions Coming Out Of Summerslam

Akshay Thimmaya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.62K   //    24 Jul 2018, 18:39 IST

Making predictions in the WWE is always a risky business, but the company usually drops hints about what direction they are headed in. Summerslam is one of the biggest shows of the year in professional wrestling. It gets mainstream media coverage and has massive audiences in attendance.

No matter what, the event is always grandiose in scale and tends to be immensely memorable, charting the course for WWE programming for months to come. In a crowded roster, there will be a number of Superstars gunning for a spot on the show. But every champion is guaranteed a slot on the show. Some will retain their titles and go on to defend it past the event, while others will not be so lucky. So, without much further ado, let's check out the predictions for who will be champions on the main roster by the time Summerslam is done and dusted.

#1 Smackdown Tag-Team Champions: SAnitY

Champions in the making
Champions in the making

SAnitY had a relatively muted first few weeks on the main roster. The faction had to be patient and wait for its first win outside of NXT. They segued from attacking The Usos into a feud with The New Day that handed them their first win in the kick-off show at Extreme Rules. The win has given them some much-needed momentum and knocking off a team as threatening as The New Day has given the trio huge amounts of credibility in the eyes of the casual audience.

The tag-team scene on Smackdown Live is a crowded one, with The Bludgeon Brothers running rough-shod on the division, but it will only be a matter of time before SAnitY sets its eyes on championship gold.

They seem to be more over with the crowd than The Bludgeon Brothers are and would make good champions, as their affinity towards creating chaos will lead to some fantastic television. Do not be surprised if SAnitY wins the championship at Summerslam and embarks on a long run with the belts.

