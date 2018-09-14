Predicting all the 16 teams for NJPW: World Tag League 2018

The Young Bucks are the early favorites to win the 2018 World Tag League

The annual New Japan Pro Wrestling World Tag League is largely popular due to the fact that it helps in bringing together some of the best tag teams from around the globe and present them with an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of the entire world.

Last year, NJPW fans had the chance of witnessing the debut of the very talented Sami Callihan, who teamed up with Juice Robinson throughout the tournament. Whereas, the duo of Chuckie T and Trent- together known as Best Friends- also made their debut for the promotion and had an outstanding showing in their first ever G1 Climax Tournament.

Following the conclusion of the G1 Climax 28, it is now time for us to look forward to the NJPW's last annual tournament of the year, that is, the World Tag League and much like every other year, this year's tourney also promises to be another solid block competition if booked properly.

With that being kept in mind, NJPW now has the chance of booking yet another spectacular World Tag League featuring 16 of the best tag teams around the globe and it'll be really interesting to note what the company has in store for this year's edition.

Therefore, with that being said, we have now decided to put together a list of 16 of the best tag teams which could potentially take part in this year's NJPW: World Tag League and eventually make it one of the best World Tag League Tournaments' of all time.

#16 Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale and Hikuleo)

Bad Luck Fale with Hikuleo

Okay, so it'll be only fair enough for us to start with the least favorite team to win, as NJPW veteran Bad Luck Fale prepares himself to enter yet another World Tag League, this time with his very own Tongan brother Hikuleo.

In the past, Fale has featured in the World Tag League with several other notable Bullet Club members in the form of Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, Bone Soldier, and has even teamed up with former BC Leader Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) way back in 2013.

Fale entering the WTL alongside Hikuleo is definitely going to be a lot helpful for the NJPW Young Boy, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury but could very well make his return on time for the World Tag League.

Hikuleo's participation in the tournament will not only help him get rid of all the ring rust but will also help him in developing his in-ring style and character work as well.

