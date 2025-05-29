Predicting every next WWE title change

There are currently 11 championships on the WWE main roster, showcasing the depth and quality of their talent pool. The pattern for title matches and title changes has been different under Triple H, especially over the past year.

While Premium Live Events feature most of the title matches, WWE has also been showcasing more title bouts on RAW and SmackDown. It creates a big-fight feel and gives time to showcase the depth of each roster and their respective divisions.

With that said, let's look at the predictions for when all the WWE main roster championships might change hands.

#11 - Women's Tag Team Championships

Tensions are rising between Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, as seen last Monday on WWE RAW. Roxanne Perez has already caused some damage in her attempts to join The Judgment Day, which could lead to the current Women's Tag Team Champions losing their titles.

A potential candidate is the Kabuki Warriors, with Kairi Sane recently returning from injury. Asuka has not been cleared, but Sane getting a win over Morgan could be a sign of things to come. Kairi and Asuka can take the titles on an episode of RAW after the Money in the Bank PLE next month.

#10 - World Tag Team Championships

The New Day has a firm hold on the World Tag Team Title after winning it at WrestleMania 41 from The Viking Raiders. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally have some momentum as heel champions, and they might hold on to the gold for a while.

Plus, there are no credible babyface tag teams on RAW, as Alpha Academy and Latino World Order need to put in some work before earning a title run. New Catch Republic is a safe bet as the next champions as long as they get a proper build-up. They could be ready to become new tag team champions at SummerSlam or RAW after SummerSlam.

#9 - WWE Tag Team Championships

The Street Profits were on the verge of retaining the WWE Tag Team Championships last Friday on SmackDown against Fraxiom. However, the match ended in a no-contest after The Wyatt Sicks returned to take both teams out, as well as Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Candice LeRae.

It's hard to see The Wyatt Sicks going after tag team gold, but it might be the right call to make. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have had a decent run, but it could be time for Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis to become the new champions at Night of Champions.

#8 - Women's United States Championship

Zelina Vega captured her first singles title in WWE after WrestleMania 41 by beating Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship. She already defended against Green at Saturday Night's Main Event, which means a new challenger is on the horizon.

Giulia is the latest member of the SmackDown roster, making her presence felt by beating Vega and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match to qualify for the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She's unlikely to win the MITB briefcase, but she could definitely be the next women's U.S. Champ at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta this July.

#7 - United States Championship

Jacob Fatu is en route to a potentially dominant reign as the United States Champion. Fatu has not shown signs of slowing down since making his WWE debut last year. He has yet to lose a 1-on-1 match or even get pinned or submitted.

But the tension within The New Bloodline could be the reason for The Samoan Werewolf losing his title. One possibility could be JC Mateo wanting the title, which could lead to a match later this year. Solo Sikoa could finally turn on Fatu, cost him the U.S. Title, and kick him out of The New Bloodline before Survivor Series.

#6 - Women's Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria is the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. Valkyria has had six successful title defenses to her name so far, including against the likes of Bayley and Becky Lynch.

However, it feels like a title change is due, with Lynch set to challenge her once again at Money in the Bank. Things have turned personal, so it won't be shocking to see The Man take the title in Los Angeles.

#5 - Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio is embroiled in another potential love triangle with Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. However, Finn Balor's involvement could lead to The Judgment Day's implosion, which could create the latest reiteration of the group.

One potential fallout is Mysterio losing his Intercontinental Championship. With a lot of moving pieces involved, it's hard to see who could dethrone "Dirty" Dom as Intercontinental Champion. A candidate is Penta, who has been screwed a couple of times already, so a redemption arc for him at SummerSlam sounds great.

#4 - Women's World Championship

IYO SKY is enjoying her title reign as Women's World Champion. She has been Rhea Ripley's kryptonite, who is dying to get her championship back. She has an opportunity to win the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which could make some folks on the internet groan.

If Ripley wins MITB, she might cash in on SKY and celebrate a championship win at home in Australia at Crown Jewel in October. A cash-in at Clash in Paris in August is also an option, with someone like Roxanne Perez, Bayley, or even Asuka as potential new champions.

#3 - WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton cemented her title reign with impressive title defenses against Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax. Stratton's next feud has not been revealed, but she recently got into a verbal back-and-forth with Alexa Bliss.

While Little Miss Bliss is in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, she might also be the likely No. 1 contender heading into the Night of Champions. With Charlotte's potential involvement, she could help Bliss win the WWE Women's Championship in Saudi Arabia or even at the upcoming Evolution PLE.

#2 - World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso has surprisingly exceeded expectations as the World Heavyweight Champion. He could hold the title as long as the merchandise sales continue to grow, but credible challengers like Gunther and Logan Paul are on the horizon.

But what if Sami Zayn decides to turn heel? WWE has already planted the seeds with Karrion Kross trying to pull Zayn to the dark side. Zayn could somehow get a title shot against Jey and end up losing. It could result in him finally snapping, with Kross applauding somewhere in the back, earning a second title shot at Clash in Paris and winning his first-ever world title.

#1 - Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena's motive in his final reign as champion is to carry the Undisputed WWE Title into retirement. However, Cody Rhodes is already knocking on the door of a potential rematch, possibly at SummerSlam.

Rhodes has been the flagbearer for WWE, with Roman Reigns and his part-time schedule. He could regain the title at SummerSlam, leaving Cena some time to turn face again for the final months of his in-ring career.

Another option is for the company to pull off a rare double-turn with Cena and CM Punk, with The Second City Saint winning the title at Crown Jewel in Australia.

