Predicting Every Participant in the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel 2018

Ayush Sood // 09 Oct 2018, 18:52 IST

Who's going to win the World Cup?

WWE announced a few weeks ago that they will be revisiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia again this year after the success of their last show, The Greatest Royal Rumble. This time, the event is called Crown Jewel. It will take place on November 2 at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE has also announced that this show will have a one-night-only tournament which they are calling the "WWE World Cup". This will be an eight-man knockout tournament. This will have four superstars each from Smackdown Live & RAW. John Cena (RAW) was added as the first participant of this tournament.

Kurt Angle (RAW) qualified as the second one in an amazing fashion on RAW. He made his anonymous return in the Global Battle Royal and eliminated Baron Corbin to enter the World Cup.

In this article, I will be predicting the remaining participants who could possibly qualify for the WWE World Cup.

#1 Big Show (Smackdown Live)

Another qualification is incoming

WWE has already announced that on tomorrow's episode we will see The Big Show take on Randy Orton to decide the next participant for the World Cup. It has been a long time since we have seen The Big Show on TV.

It looks like Randy Orton is going to continue with his attacks on Smackdown. I believe that Randy Orton's individual run is better for him than this World Cup tournament, because let's be honest, he isn't going to win it either way.

Big Show is a part-time superstar and losing the World Cup won't matter much to him. So I think he will win this match and qualify for the Cup.

