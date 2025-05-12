Predicting every WWE star in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The 2025 Women’s WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match could end up being one of the most exciting matches in recent years. With fresh talent making waves and top names eager to bounce back, WWE has a chance to build a lineup that includes veterans, past champions, and rising stars.

The Money in the Bank briefcase has played a major role in changing the landscape of the women’s division before, and this year could be no different. It might be the moment that launches someone new into the main event scene.

From titleholders who may lose their belts to returning superstars looking to prove themselves again, this match has the potential to shake up the championship picture on the road to SummerSlam. Here’s a look at who could be part of this high-stakes showdown.

#6. Naomi

Naomi has completely reinvented herself since turning heel earlier this year. Her darker, more aggressive persona has caught the audience off guard, and WWE seems invested in this version of her. With a character that thrives on chaos, the MITB environment fits perfectly.

Adding Naomi to the ladder match would not only bring in her high-flying skill set but also add narrative fuel, specifically if she’s still targeting top babyfaces. She could play a major role in the outcome, even if she doesn’t win the briefcase.

#5. Charlotte Flair

After her title match loss to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, The Queen has been without a clear feud. But with her legacy and star power, Flair doesn’t stay in the back of the line for long. WWE could insert her into the MITB match to raise the stakes and create multiple in-ring story threads.

Flair chasing the briefcase adds tension, especially if she’s in the ring with rivals like Bayley or Alexa Bliss. The threat of her holding the contract would be enough to keep champions on edge.

#4. Bayley

Bayley missed out on a proper WrestleMania moment this year—a situation that left fans and critics frustrated. WWE may correct course by giving her a spotlight at Money in the Bank.

The Role Model remains one of the most consistent performers in the company, and winning the briefcase could set up a long-term story, perhaps even teasing a cash-in against someone like IYO SKY or Lyra Valkyria. Her veteran instincts and emotional connection with fans could make her one of the top picks to win it all.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Since returning at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, Bliss has struggled to gain attention. She was absent for several weeks until resurfacing on SmackDown last week, which could be the beginning of something exciting.

MITB could be WWE’s way of giving her a reset. The unpredictable nature of Bliss works well in a multi-woman ladder match, and the fans would likely get behind her journey back to the top. With her past championship reigns, the company might still have big plans for her in the near future.

#2. WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria shocked the WWE Universe by defeating The Man at Backlash. But with Becky Lynch far from done, Valkyria may lose her title in the coming weeks. If she drops the gold before MITB, the company could give her a spot in the match to keep her momentum going.

The Irish star has been a standout in recent months, and a win here could further establish her as a top-tier talent. The MITB contract would give her an edge in a crowded women's division.

#1. Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green lost her Women’s United States Title to Zelina Vega recently but has remained a constant presence on WWE programming. Her ability to mix comedy with strong in-ring work makes her a unique figure in the division.

MITB could be her big bounce-back moment. WWE could use the match to elevate her back into title contention or even shock the world by having her win the briefcase. Green’s over-the-top persona with the contract could be absolute gold on weekly TV. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the premium live event.

