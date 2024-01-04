Predicting the final four of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

The final four of a Royal Rumble match is a good indication of the hierarchy of WWE. Final fours don't always contain the top male and female stars in both matches, but do usually consist of former champs or stars slated for big pushes in the near future.

Last year's contests were won by a huge star (Cody Rhodes) and one that became a big star (Rhea Ripley) because of the win. Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 while The American Nightmare unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

The final four of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble consisted of Rhodes, Gunther, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins. Rollins and Paul faced each other at WrestleMania and are both currently champions. Who will make it to the end of the 2024 Royal Rumble? Here are predictions for the final four of the men's match.

#4 Dominik Mysterio lasted for over 25 minutes last year

Fans are rabid for LA Knight like they were rabid for Daniel Bryan. Unfortunately, Knight is likely to get similar treatment in the Royal Rumble. While he may have a good showing, he'll likely be eliminated by The Bloodline, or someone like Logan Paul.

That will open up a spot for one of WWE's most hated stars presently, Dominik Mysterio, lasting to the end. Fans will hang on to his every move, especially as the numbers dwindle.

The WWE Universe doesn't want the young star to win, so having him in the final four will add immense drama to the ending. The match needs good storytelling throughout and Dominik making it to the final few combatants will keep fans invested.

#3 Gunther went the distance in the 2023 Royal Rumble

Gunther will be looking for another strong showing in the 2024 Royal Rumble

After his record-setting performance last year, The Ring General has a tough act to follow. While winning the Royal Rumble would be nice, some bigger names have jumped him as a favorite to win it all.

Gunther has built himself into the top heel on RAW and the most dominant champion in WWE. If he is in the match, he needs another big run. Should WWE pull an audible and have him win it, he would make sense as a challenger to either champion.

He could challenge Roman Reigns and claim to be the real dominant champ or he could pick Seth Rollins should he still hold the World Heavyweight Title come April.

#2 Cody Rhodes will look to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles

Will Cody Rhodes celebrate another big win on The Road to WrestleMania?

Cody Rhodes was the first person to declare himself for the match, so he has to make it to the end. He'll be looking to be the first back-to-back winner since 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

While a second-straight win might be disappointing for others wanting a different winner, Rhodes can stake a claim to facing either champ. He swept Rollins in their three-match series and was cheated out of a win at WrestleMania 39.

His potential second win in a row will be an ongoing angle throughout the match, as will his interactions with other potential winners like Gunther and the next name.

#1 CM Punk has targeted both Champs

The second CM Punk walked back into WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, he jumped to the top of the list of favorites to win the Royal Rumble match.

He famously walked out of WWE following the 2014 Rumble, staying away for a decade. With his shock return and confrontation with Seth Rollins, Punk is an obvious lock to make it to the final four.

Punk was one of the final four combatants in 2014 after starting the match with The Visionary. He wouldn't have returned if he didn't get some assurances, including potentially winning the Rumble and main-eventing WrestleMania.