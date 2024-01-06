Predicting the final four of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

The women of WWE have only had the luxury of a Royal Rumble match since 2018. Asuka won the inaugural contest but fell to Charlotte Flair in her title match. Becky Lynch, Flair, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, and Rhea Ripley have also won the Rumble match.

This year's match is a bit different due to Triple H having full control of WWE's creative. The Game does things differently than Vince McMahon and may push different superstars rather than the usual four or five performers.

With Damage CTRL ruling over SmackDown and several other big names on RAW, who will make it to the end of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match? Here are predictions for the final four of the match.

Should Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, return, she would obviously be one of the final competitors. With that in mind, however, selections will come from superstars who are currently on the WWE roster.

#4. Bianca Belair joined the Women's Royal Rumble Match on the latest episode of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

Will Bianca Belair be the first woman to win two Royal Rumble matches?

Bianca Belair will likely get another title shot in the coming weeks. It could happen at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event or before the show. She will be a favorite to win a second Rumble match, provided she does not win any title at the event.

The EST of WWE needs a heel turn due to very little character development, but the fans still love her. She will have a strong showing in the match and will almost certainly make it to the end.

Damage CTRL will try to eliminate her during the contest, but they have primarily been used as cannon fodder until title bouts.

#3. Nia Jax returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble last year

Nia Jax is riding high after her big win over Becky Lynch.

While she did not make a full-time return until the summer, Nia Jax made a shock appearance as the 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match last year. However, she did not win the contest. It is also quite obvious that a huge portion of fans do not want her to win anything.

With her big, clean win over Becky Lynch on RAW: Day 1, Jax will likely land a title shot at the 2024 Royal Rumble. If that is the case, she should fall to Rhea Ripley yet still enter the fray towards the end.

Nia has always entered the match towards the end, and she would likely enter in the last five spots if she does not nab a title shot at the event. Given her history with Lynch and Bayley, it will cause more drama for them to work together to prevent Jax from winning.

#2. Bayley's plan includes a Royal Rumble win

Bayley was the first person to declare for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. During previous Rumble matches, she has started the match and lasted for long periods.

With the current Damage CTRL angle, Bayley making it to the end and possibly winning the contest is a reality. The Role Model already claimed that she would win and challenge Rhea Ripley. What happens if Bayley wins, but something changes between winning and WrestleMania 40?

Bayley has also been incredibly selfless over her career, repeatedly putting over Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. It is time to pay her back for her loyalty and for being the protagonist of the Damage CTRL saga. If something happens between now and the end of January, Bayley will become an even more sympathetic figure.

#1. Becky Lynch is a current favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Along with Bayley, Becky Lynch was one of the first women to declare for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Man is a former Rumble winner and would be a major challenger to either champions, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, provided they do not lose their titles.

Lynch was in a tag team match at WrestleMania 39, so she deserves to be in a championship bout at WrestleMania 40. She can make any feud work, as evidenced by her ongoing angle with Nia Jax.

If someone is going to be the first female to win two Royal Rumbles, it will be either Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, or Lynch. Making it to the end, however, should be a strong possibility. It is also probably why she put Nia Jax over on RAW: Day 1, making Jax look more formidable for a potential shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship.

Who do you think will win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section below!