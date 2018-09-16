Predicting how long each match will last at Hell in a Cell

J.M. Carpenter

How long will this one be?

The Hell in a Cell card has remained steady at a surprisingly compact eight matches. Aside from the ordering of these matches, to put on a good show, it's important to give each one the appropriate amount of time. The good matches should be given enough time to go, while the poorer matches need to be appropriately short.

Thankfully, there aren't a whole lot of poor matches on this card. Six of the eight should be good at worst, so allotting time gets harder.

Given the company's trends and how it sees performers, here's approximately how long each of these matches will last.

#1 The New Day vs. Rusev Day (kickoff) ~15 minutes

These guys will have time.

Since this match will take place on the kickoff show, these guys will have the benefit of time, since there will be a lot to kill. The New Day always delivers in tag team title defences and they can be relied on to make the kickoff show worth watching.

Rusev Day has lost the lustre it had last winter, but they can also be relied on to deliver a fun, enthralling performance. Both teams can easily give this match legs to last 15 minutes and beyond.

#2 Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy (Hell in a Cell match) ~25 minutes

Let them fight.

The main show will almost certainly kick off with the first of two Hell in a Cell matches. Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy will be given the appropriate time, as Hell in a Cell matches usually are.

There will be enough time to set up the crazy spots we're likely to see and to tell the tale of Randy Orton's descent into his present, sadistic form. 25 minutes will be a good portion of the time they need to tell their story.

