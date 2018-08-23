Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Predicting Kairi Sane's voyage as NXT Women's Champion

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
814   //    23 Aug 2018, 20:29 IST

Kairi Sane NXT Women's Champion
"The Pirate Princess is now the queen of NXT!" - Mauro Ranallo

While NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 saw Tommaso Ciampa secure his grip on power, it also saw the emergence of his polar opposite as the new queen of NXT. Kairi Sane put an end to Shayna Baszler's reign of terror and ushered in a new era for the NXT women's division.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

How will Kairi Sane's time as queen go? What will the NXT women's division look like under her reign? With old threats still lingering and new ones about to emerge in the wake of the Mae Young Classic, she'll certainly have rough seas ahead in her voyage.

After boarding her ship in Brooklyn, Kairi Sane has set sail for WWE Evolution on October 28th, and TakeOver: War Games II not too far behind it. What wonders and perils will she find on her journey? What about the journey beyond?

#1 "The better fighter"

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler Mae Young Classic final
One more round

We can first expect Kairi Sane to have a warmup title defence against the likes of Vanessa Bourne or one of the newly-arrived heels from the Mae Young Classic, but those calm waters won't last for long.

Sane's voyage as NXT Women's Champion won't be very old when Shayna Baszler attempts to board her ship.

Though the main roster call-up appears imminent, Baszler will nevertheless want her title back, reiterating that Sane didn't actually prove herself the better fighter in Brooklyn.

Again, NXT doesn't usually do rematches anymore, but with Kairi Sane set to defend her title at Evolution, no challenger appears more likely than Shayna Baszler, especially with the way the match ended in Brooklyn.

This time, however, the winner won't be in doubt. With Baszler off to Raw to do things with Ronda Rousey, The Pirate Princess will best her nemesis one last time.


J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
