Predicting landing spot for injured stars left out of 2024 WWE Draft: Queen of the blue brand, civil war & more

The Draft Pools for the 2024 WWE Draft had many inconsistencies regarding injured stars. It made sense to keep some injured WWE Superstars out of the proceedings due to the potential longevity of specific ailments.

Despite their injured status, Seth Rollins and CM Punk were among the RAW Draft Pool. Both remained on the red brand, with Punk appearing during the ceremony on the red brand.

While Punk and Rollins were involved in the process, many prominent names were not. Here are predictions for which brands those WWE stars will land on when they return.

(Note: Nikki Cross is not injured, while Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Valhalla are on maternity leave. This will only focus on injured WWE performers.)

#6. Sonya Deville was hurt as a tag team Champion

Deville fell to Lynch in a Money in the Bank qualifying match last summer.

Before she was injured last summer, Sonya Deville was a tag team champion with Chelsea Green. A torn ACL forced Deville to relinquish her title, and Piper Niven eventually joined Chelsea's side.

Chelsea and Piper moved to SmackDown in the Draft, and Deville could follow Green to the blue brand. It would give her a storyline to ease back into action.

There are more faces on RAW for Deville to torment, so returning to Monday nights seems like her best bet.

Prediction - Sonya Deville will join RAW when healthy.

#5. Where will Jimmy Uso go when he re-emerges?

Jimmy Uso has had a tumultuous ride in the Bloodline.

It's a strong possibility that fans will get a new Bloodline vs. the original Bloodline feud once Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns return to WWE. The latter hasn't been seen since losing at WrestleMania 40.

Reigns has always taken sabbaticals after big matches, so that's nothing new. The main difference this time is that he lost, and his group has undergone some changes while he's been off WWE TV.

One of those changes involved Jimmy Uso's brutal excommunication. Despite all of his faults, Reigns kept Jimmy in the group. The latter already feuded with Jey, so going to RAW won't do much for him. When the former tag team champion returns, he'll seek answers and revenge on the blue brand.

Prediction - Jimmy Uso returns on SmackDown

#4. Raquel Rodriguez was in the title picture on RAW

Rodriguez will be looking for gold when she's back in action.

Raquel Rodriguez's entire time on the main roster has been as a smiling babyface. It doesn't fit her character well, as she's a powerhouse bigger than most on the WWE roster.

Before she was in and out of the lineup, the former NXT Women's Champion was fighting Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. She briefly returned to WWE before WrestleMania to compete in the Elimination Chamber but disappeared again.

While moving to SmackDown as a heel should be the move for her, another powerhouse, Nia Jax, finally moved to the blue brand. Rodriguez can still turn heel and go after Becky Lynch or remain the stale, smiling face by confronting Liv Morgan on RAW.

Prediction - Raquel Rodriguez goes back to RAW.

#3. Shotzi missed WrestleMania 40

When she was injured on NXT, Shotzi was representing SmackDown. She also was part of the winning team from the blue brand in the last women's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023.

Throughout her tenure on WWE's main roster, Shotzi has been primarily on SmackDown. She's been on tag teams with Tegan Nox and Raquel Rodriguez and has battled Damage CTRL.

There's a good angle to be written of Shotzi confronting a face Bayley when healthy. Going to RAW would have her lost in the shuffle, especially with Damage CTRL on Monday Nights.

Prediction - Shotzi rides her tank back on SmackDown.

#2. Charlotte Flair has been one of WWE's top stars

The Queen has been out of action since last December.

Like Shotzi, Charlotte Flair has been on SmackDown for the better part of the last few years. She's held the world title and competed on the winning team at WarGames.

Despite having feuded with Bayley so many times, it wouldn't be a surprise if WWE had them run it back on SmackDown when The Queen is healthy.

Flair has won so much and moved brands so many times that the novelty has worn off when she emerges. With Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, officials will want dream matches with those two ladies.

Prediction - The Queen returns to SmackDown.

#1. Rhea Ripley has unfinished business

As Charlotte Flair has been a SmackDown star for the last few years, Ripley has been her counterpart on RAW.

The crossover came after The Eradicator won the 2023 Royal Rumble and challenged The Queen at WrestleMania 39.

There are too many built-in feuds waiting for Ripley on the red brand. She was the top women's star on RAW when she was injured, and she'll return to the red brand to reclaim her spot when she is healthy.

Prediction - Rhea Ripley returns to RAW for revenge.

