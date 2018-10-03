Predicting Mae Young Classic (10/3/18)

Toni Storm will be in-action.

This week the likes of Toni Storm, Meiko Satomura, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Mercedes Martinez, Taynara Conti, Kacy Catanzaro, Lacey Lane, & Rhea Ripley will be in action. Toni Storm will face off with Hiroyo Matsumoto, Meiko Satomura will face off with Mercedes Martinez, Taynara Conti will face off with Lacey Lane, & Kacy Catanzaro will face off with Rhea Ripley.

Hiroyo Matsumoto vs Toni Storm

Toni Storm will face Lady Godzilla.

Toni Storm defeated Jinny to move on to the second round while Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated Rachel Evers to move on to the second round. The winner of this match will face Kaitlyn or Mia Yim in the quarterfinals.

WWE may want to have a match between two powerhouses in Hiroyo Matsumoto and Kaitlyn. She looked really impressive in the last round and since she mentioned wanting to go to NXT in the past, she might be given the win.

Toni Storm, however, is a favorite to win the entire tournament. She competed in last year's Mae Young Classic and WWE may want to have a competitor from last year go to the finals. She is also currently signed to WWE (as a part of the brand new NXT UK brand) while Hiroyo Matsumoto is not. Therefore, it will be Toni Storm that gets the win.

Final Prediction: Toni Storm defeats Hiroyo Matsumoto via pinfall with Storm Zero

