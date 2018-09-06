Predicting Matches Added to Hell in a Cell Match Card

blake sexton FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 4.26K // 06 Sep 2018, 21:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hell in a Cell will take place on September 16, 2018. Hell in a Cell will take place inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. There are currently 2 matches inside Hell in a Cell on the card with an additional match likely to be changed from a one on one match to a Hell in a Cell match.

Because there are 6 matches announced, we can expect 4 matches to be added to the main card and 2 matches to be added to the kickoff show. Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs The Miz & Maryse in mixed tag team action, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship inside Hell in a Cell, Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship, Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell, and Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship are already announced for the card.

Kickoff Show: Andrade 'Cien' Almas w./Zelina Vega vs R-Truth w./Carmella

Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega came to the It Couple's rescue on SmackDown Live.

Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega probably angered Carmella when they stopped Maryse (who Carmella wanted to see get hit) from being attacked by Brie Bella last week on SmackDown Live. R-Truth will probably want to get revenge for Carmella and will challenge Andrade 'Cien' Almas to a match at Hell in a Cell.

This would be good as Andrade 'Cien' Almas can have another match on pay per view and can win another PPV match. This match can also promote the returning Mixed Match Challenge (which returns the Tuesday after Hell in a Cell).

1 / 5 NEXT