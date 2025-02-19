Predicting the order of elimination in the 2025 Women's WWE Elimination Chamber match

The Elimination Chamber is almost upon us, and the Women's Chamber match is of particular interest. Six top stars of the company will be participating, including some seasoned vets and a debutant.

Ad

The big question is, who will come out on top in the Women's Elimination Chamber match and challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania? Looking across the board, it's fair to say that any one of the participants could be the last one standing.

But how will it all pan out? Considering previous records and current storylines, here is an attempt to predict the order of elimination in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Ad

Trending

#6. Naomi has a poor track record in the Elimination Chamber match

The first elimination will likely be Naomi. Although she has found great success in WWE and is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, her track record in Elimination Chamber matches is poor.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

She participated in the 2019 and 2024 editions of the match and was eliminated first on both occasions. With that in mind, there is a good chance the streak will continue in 2025. Additionally, WWE seems to be leaning towards a tag team feud for WrestleMania 41, featuring her and Bianca Belair versus Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

#5. Roxanne Perez's inexperience could cost her

Making it in at number five is The Prodigy, Roxanne Perez. The 23-year-old will be making her Elimination Chamber match debut on March 1, which could cost her. The hellish structure isn't the easiest environment to wrestle in, and inexperience could be a key factor in her downfall.

Given her recent run-ins with Bayley, she could potentially be eliminated by her, leading to what will surely be a tantrum at ringside before returning to NXT to feud with her former friend, Cora Jade.

Ad

#4. Alexa Bliss will still be a little rusty following her two-year hiatus

Next on the list is Alexa Bliss. The Wicked Witch of WWE made her emphatic return at the Royal Rumble 2025 to a huge pop. She qualified for the Elimination Chamber after defeating Candice LeRae. That being said, before the Rumble, Bliss hadn't been seen in the squared circle ring for nearly two years.

Ad

She went on maternity leave, and as a result, ring rust could have been a huge factor on March 1. Nevertheless, she has participated in two previous editions of this match, retaining the RAW Women's Championship at the inaugural bout in 2018 and being eliminated last in 2022.

With a track record like that, Bliss should be given the benefit of the doubt. However, her current storyline suggests she could soon be going after Nia Jax.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3. Liv Morgan will not be punching her ticket to WrestleMania 41 just yet

The next superstar to potentially get eliminated is Liv Morgan. Looking at her resume, she enters the Elimination Chamber 2025 as the most experienced participant. She was involved in the 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024 editions.

Unfortunately, Morgan was never the last woman standing. She came close in 2024 but lost to Becky Lynch. This time is unlikely to be any different. After all, as mentioned earlier, she is expected to be involved in a tag team feud with the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

Ad

#2. Bianca Belair will be the final elimination

Last, but certainly not the least, is Bianca Belair. The EST is a talented superstar and will likely be one of the last two women standing in the Chamber. This would, of course, see her go head-to-head with Bayley, whose number she has had for quite some time now.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This time around, though, things will end differently. Belair has participated in the Chamber match twice and even won in her first appearance back in 2022. But a world title match at WrestleMania just doesn't seem on the cards for her, especially with the aforementioned feud with The Judgment Day looming.

So, she will inevitably come up short at the final hurdle.

#1. Bayley will go on to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

With everyone else eliminated, the last one standing is Bayley. That's right, if these predictions hold true, The Role Model will be headed to WrestleMania 41. Her two previous appearances in the Elimination Chamber came in 2018 and 2019.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She was an inaugural competitor in 2018, and a year later, she became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone in AEW). This time around, she will get to punch her ticket to Las Vegas.

There, the WWE Universe will likely get to see the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley face yet another member of the Four Horsewomen on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback