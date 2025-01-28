Predicting the rest of the combatants in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match

One strange thing WWE does is have most of its top stars declare their participation in the Royal Rumble matches. Roman Reigns (via Paul Heyman), CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Nia Jax all did just that ahead of the PLE. Fans usually know which big names will enter the match.

With 30 competitors each year, it is difficult to predict who will fill the final spots. Here are predictions for the rest of the field for the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble.

#4. WWE stars who have declared for the Royal Rumble

Since Bayley won last year's match, she was the first to declare for the 2025. Royal Rumble. Tiffany Stratton tried to cut a promo, saying she's ready for whoever wins, but Rhea Ripley interrupted Stratton since she was also a champ.

The new titleholders were cut off themselves by a promo parade of stars filling time during an overbooked segment of SmackDown. By the conclusion of it, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Naomi all joined.

Flair joined the match during her second return vignette. Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, and Iyo Sky also stated intentions of participating during RAW.

Total Participants: 10

#3. Likely full-timers from RAW and SmackDown

The rest of the field will be filled with stars who have consistently featured over the last few weeks. On SmackDown, that means Piper Niven, Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, Michin, and B-Fab will likely compete.

Despite her recent lack of use, Throw in Blair Davenport and the recently moved Zelina Vega.

Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark will participate in RAW. While Natalya has been used sporadically, she is a trusted veteran who helps move the action.

Total: 11

#2. NXT jumps into the main roster action

NXT always has a presence in women's Royal Rumble matches. Last year's contest featured Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton, who represented WWE's third brand in the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Perez has already teased a future feud with Bayley and will tag with Cora Jade against Bayley and Giulia on NXT. She'll be in the match again. With such a loaded roster, WWE should have three or four representatives this year.

Since they're heavily featured, Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker will probably represent NXT. With the Rumble being an excellent spot for a powerhouse, Zaria should be included to have a quick burst of dominance.

Total: 4

#1. WWE Legends and other surprise entrants

With the field at 25 competitors, there are five spots for debuts, returns, or Legends. Becky Lynch has to show up since Flair has already announced her participation. The Man was used in promo material for RAW.

Michelle McCool has been used in the last few Rumbles, and her connection to the Undertaker keeps her relevant. Jordynne Grace officially signed with WWE and will compete for the second year in a row, leaving two spots.

One will be a legend like Nikki Bella. She was shown in the crowd during one of the many segments where WWE shows its celebrity friends. Since Grace did so last year, Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich will cross the line in 2025.

Total: 5

Grand Total: 30 competitors (but R-Truth might accidentally try to enter again)

