Predicting the AEW Women's top 5 rankings following Dynamite (13/11/19)

Nathan Smith 14 Nov 2019, 15:48 IST

AEW told us that wins and losses would matter when the company began, and implementing these rankings are a great, simple way to do that, and while simple wins/losses aren't the only contributing factor to these, they mean a lot. The first rankings were released a week ago, and they were well done, but given how much has changed in the women's division since, it's clear that these rankings had to be quite different in week 2.

There is still plenty to be done in this division to bring it to the level of the other two, but given all of the promising talent, these women will no doubt flourish over the coming months and years. So sit back and read along as we look back on the week that was in AEW and predict the top 5 rankings for the women in week 2 of AEW's Rankings.

#5 Awesome Kong

While Awesome Kong appeared in the early stages of AEW, she went missing for a few months, until this past week where she destroyed both Bea Priestley and Allie, before taking a lock of their hair as a trophy. She didn't win a match this past week and her record still stands at 0-1, but given the impact she has made in just one week, there's no one else on the roster that deserves this spot more.

The TNA and WWE veteran may be past her prime, but given her size and experience, she'll still make a huge impact with AEW, and we can't wait to see where this current story and relationship with Brandi Rhodes takes her. It's hard to see this path of destruction ending anywhere but Riho, and given what we know about Kong's dominance, we should all fear for the AEW women's division in the near future.

