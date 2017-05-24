Satire: Predicting the lowest earning WWE Superstars of 2017

Some of your favourite WWE Superstars might be dirt poor by the end of the year.

Shane will be fine. He literally prints his own money.

Disclaimer: This is a satire piece and should not be taken literally.

Rent’s going up, along with the price of artisanal broccolini and wizard-bone picture frames, so obviously this effects everyone, including the Superstars of the WWE. It’s my understanding that all pro wrestlers are paid 7-12 figures a year, but they’re responsible for all their own expenses.

Hotel rooms, car rentals, ring gear, pyro, anything WWE-related. So, even though their making it rain on themselves, their expenses are just that: expensive.

Why do you think so many Superstars have to get day jobs? Cena and Miz have to slum it in Hollywood because Cena wasted all his early paychecks on hip hop jewellery, and Miz is married.

Triple H had to get a desk job at the company he already works for, just so he can ride adult Big Wheels to the ring. Not everyone has a good financial panther, though, and a lot of the Superstars end the year with very little exposable income.

#1 The Club

Their razors and lab coats budget is higher than most of their coworkers, too.

Ever notice that Gallows and Anderson are always referred to as “Super-duper dominant” and that they’ve won titles “all over the world? It all comes from their time spent in Japan.

They did great stuff there, but when they got here they kinda sucked. So in order to hold on to that momentum, or at least the illusion of it, that got them signed to WWE in the first place, they have to keep going back to Japan to renew their Accolades Visas, so they can officially be considered any kind of threat anywhere else in the world.

Travelling overseas is costly.