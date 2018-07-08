Predicting the next 3 Universal Champions

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 8.77K // 08 Jul 2018, 14:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lesnar is the current Universal champion and has held onto the title for 15 months

The Universal Championship is the top prize on the Raw brand, it was introduced in July 2016, on the red brand, after the brand split.

The Universal champion is often seen as the face of the Raw brand. It has had four championship holders which include Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar is the current Universal champion and has held onto the title for 15 months. His title reign has proven to be disastrous to not only the red brand but the Universal title too, the title has become an afterthought on WWE programming and is overshadowed by its counterpart on the blue brand, the WWE title.

Lesnar is rumoured to be on his way out of WWE soon which means that he has to lose the title in the near future. He is expected to drop the title next month at Summerslam before leaving WWE for UFC.

As the title is relatively new, it isn't as prestigious as the WWE title. Moreover, the title has been held by two part-timers which means that the title hasn't been seen regularly on WWE programming. Part-time champions have damaged the title's prestige and honour.

The title needs to be seen regularly on television which means that the next champion must be a full-time, fighting champion.

There are very few worthy candidates left for dethroning the Beast Incarnate. He has defeated Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Kane, and Roman Reigns to retain his title in the past.

Raw doesn't have many plausible candidates to dethrone the reigning Universal champion. The only deserving candidates left on the red brand to dethrone the Beast are Seth Rollins, Strowman and (to an extent) Reigns. The rest are either overlooked by the management or are just simply not on Lesnar's level.

The red brand is in dire need of a brand-new Universal champion. Here's a look at three Raw superstars who could potentially become future Universal champions.

#1 Roman Reigns

The Big Dog has always been booked strongly

This one was pretty obvious, in fact, it is inevitable. Reigns has always been booked so strongly only to lose to Lesnar.

This is what happened in 2014-15 and is currently happening now. Unfortunately for Reigns, Rollins cashed in on Lesnar during Reigns Vs Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31 to win the championship.

Even though fans have voiced their opinions about Reigns, he has had multiple Universal title shots against Lesnar.

He lost clean to Lesnar at Wrestlemania and their match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia ended in controversy with Lesnar leaving with the title. Reigns is destined to win the title from Lesnar.

The Big Dog is expected to defeat Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules, become the next number one contender to the Universal champion and defeat the Beast Incarnate at Summerslam.

WWE is just playing around with the fans right now but everyone knows that Lesnar will drop the title to Reigns despite the fan backlash.

Lesnar won't look for a rematch as he would probably be on his way out of WWE after his title loss.