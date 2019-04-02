Predicting the next 4 NXT UK champions

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST

Whether you love him or you don't (and you definitely should), Pete Dunne has had an incredible run at the top of NXT UK, reigning for over 600 days as Champion.

But with the challenge of The Ring General coming at Takeover, it's hard to see that continuing. If he is indeed to retain in New York, many fans will be shocked, but not surprised, as The Bruiserweight is arguably the best wrestler in the world today, but no matter what, his reign at the top of his Kingdom can't last forever.

Whether it be Walter in New York or somewhere else down the line, NXT UK need to freshen things up, and that means bad things for Pete, so today we are going to look into the future of WWE's newest brand, and predict the next 4 NXT UK Champions after Pete Dunne.

#1 Walter

The obvious choice for the next NXT UK Champion is Dunne's next challenger in New York over WrestleMania weekend in the form of Austrian stud, The Ring General, Walter. The reigning Progress Champion is arguably the hardest hitter in all of professional wrestling, and while we've never seen these two compete in a singles match before, it's going to be an absolute war for the richest prize in NXT UK.

Walter is as physically dominating as anyone in the entire WWE, and considering how many Championships he's won around the world over the past few years, it's clear that he knows how to get it done in the biggest moments.

Whether it's New York or further down the road, Walter is seemingly the only person in NXT UK who can believably beat the reigning Champion, and as such, we do believe that it will be Walter who ends the historic reign of the second ever NXT UK Champion, Pete Dunne.

