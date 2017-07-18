Predicting the next 5 NXT Champions

Who will claim the NXT Title in the future? There's no room for Hideo Itami or Kassius Ohno here.

18 Jul 2017

Roode currently holds the gold, who will follow in his footsteps?

The NXT Championship is a symbol of excellence. Over the past few years, due to the consistent quality of Superstar that has been entrusted with the strap, audiences have been conditioned to realise that whoever holds the NXT Title is primed to become a massive star, sooner or later.

Of the 10 Superstars to have held the belt since its inception back in 2012, only Bo Dallas has failed to establish himself as a standout talent on the main roster, while the rest have gone on to excel.

Currently, Canada’s Bobby Roode is the NXT Champion, a position which he obtained by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and has now held for 170 days. This makes him the man with the fourth longest reign as NXT Champion in the history of the yellow brand, as well as the man that the entire NXT locker room wants to fight.

With so many talented, hungry Superstars around in NXT and the wrestling scene in general, it’s absolutely a foregone conclusion that the title has not found itself a permanent residence around the waist of Bobby Roode. But who will be the next person, to take the step up from challenger to champion? And what does the future have in store for the NXT Championship itself?

The next couple of years will undoubtedly see the WWE Universe treated to some absolutely incredible NXT Champions if the history of the brand is anything to go by. But who exactly will rise to the top of NXT? The following 5 names, are men that undoubtedly have the ability and potential to become the NXT Champion, not too far down the line.

#1 Drew McIntyre

McIntyre is a man transformed since his previous tenure in WWE

In all likelihood, Drew McIntyre will be the man to dethrone Bobby Roode as NXT Champion. Since his return to WWE, he’s been somewhat treading water, but everything about the Scotsman simply screams “money”, which is something the company cannot and will not want to overlook for much longer.

Immeasurably improved since his last spell in WWE, during which he was involved with the dreadful comedy jobber act 3MB, McIntyre has honed his skills on the independent scene to the point where he is virtually unrecognisable as a performer. His look, which previously was nothing special, has also dramatically improved, and he is now perceived by many as a simple badass Scotsman.

He now appears much stronger, far more athletic and infinitely more imposing than his pre-2014 WWE days. His time spent in ICW, Impact Wrestling and Evolve allowed McIntyre to explore areas of his character that were previously untapped, and this has enabled him to develop as a performer.

It’s already clear to see that he’s one of the most well-rounded performers on the NXT roster, more than capable of going toe-to-toe with Bobby Roode, and sooner or later this prospect will become a reality. Before 2017 is replaced by 2018, Drew McIntyre will defeat the “Glorious” Bobby Roode and become the NXT Champion.