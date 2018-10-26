×
Predicting the next 5 NXT Champions

Hunter Wright
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
439   //    26 Oct 2018, 01:43 IST

The NXT Championship is more than just a developmental title.
Despite being a developmental title, the NXT Championship is a highly prestigious title that signifies that a superstar is the future of the company. Although some NXT Champions didn't pan out on the main roster, the likes of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura have done great things since getting called up.

While meant to be a proving ground for young superstars and indie darlings, NXT has become so much more than just a developmental show. NXT has been flourishing and has established itself as WWE's third brand. Here are the five superstars most likely to be tasked with caring the yellow brand into the future.

Next: Johnny Gargano

Johnny always takes over the show
Johnny Gargano has been the biggest star in NXT since the break-up of DIY. Though one could argue that the excellent heel work of his former best friend makes NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa the biggest star in the company. Either way, there is clearly only one man that could and should topple Ciampa when the time comes for a changing of the guard.

There was a time when Gargano seemed primed to win the NXT Championship against Andrade 'Cien' Almas, but WWE didn't pull the trigger. While not quite as white hot as he was then Gargano remains the most popular star in NXT, largely due to being a five-star machine.

The Johnny Gargano fairy tale has been the most compelling story not only in NXT, but arguably WWE as a whole. While Johnny seems to have lost his way and turned heel by announcing he was the one who attacked Aleister Black, Gargano is too big of a face to be denied his happy ending. In the end, this rebel heart will overcome the black heart.

Hunter Wright
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Predicting the next 5 NXT Champions
