Predicting the next 5 NXT North American Champions

Who will be the first one to take the NXT North American Championship off Ricochet?

The NXT North American Championship is quite certainly one of the most prestigious championship belts in WWE today. For the past several years, NXT fans have been patiently urging on social media and on various platforms for the WWE to finally come up with a mid-card championship belt for the black and yellow brand and earlier this year, in New Orleans, at NXT TakeOver: NOLA, we finally witnessed the historic crowning of the first ever NXT North American Champion in history.

At NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, Undisputed Era frontrunner Adam Cole became the first ever NXT North American Champion in a six-man ladder match also featuring six of the very best from WWE's developmental brand. And ever since winning his first title in the WWE, Cole lived up to all of his expectations and enjoyed one of the most successful title reigns in modern WWE history, as we witnessed 'The Panama City Playboy' create history by defending the North American Title outside of the WWE as well.

Cole's Evolve 107 title defense against Walter was a definite groundbreaking moment not only for WWE NXT but more specifically for the North American Title. At NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, NXT hottest new sensation Ricochet became only the second ever person in history to win the NXT North American Title when he defeated Adam Cole in spectacular fashion.

With that win, Ricochet is now poised to defend his North American Title against some of NXT's top superstars and in this article, we'll take a look at the five superstars who could win the prestigious NXT North American Championship next.

#5 Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong will look to bring more gold to The Undisputed Era

With Adam Cole losing his North American Title to Ricochet, The Undisputed Era definitely has some unfinished business with 'The One and Only', therefore, it'll only be fair for Cole's fellow stablemate Roderick Strong to step up and start competing as a singles competitor once again.

With Bobby Fish recently making his return to NXT (Spoiler!), Strong could very well hand over his NXT Tag Title to Fish and let him and O'Reilly defend it on behalf of The Undisputed Era, whereas, Adam Cole shifts his focus towards the one title he's never held in NXT before, that is, the NXT Championship.

So, this eventually leaves Roderick Strong with no other option but to challenge for the North American Title and we could very well witness The Undisputed Era complete their so-called "NXT Takeover" by winning all four available championships.

