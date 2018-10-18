Predicting the next 5 WWE United Kingdom Champions

Pete Dunne is the reigning UK Champion

The WWE United Kingdom Championship was unveiled by Triple H in a press conference at the O2 Arena in London, England on December 15, 2016. The tournament to crown the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion took place at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England on January 14 & 15, 2017. Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne in the finals of the said tournament to become the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Bate would hold on to the title for a few months before dropping it to Dunne at NXT Takeover: Chicago in what many called the match of the year. Dunne has carried the title ever since successfully defending against the likes of Zack Gibson, Mark Andrews, Noam Darr, and Trent Seven.

Dunne has carried the entire UK division on his shoulder for the last year and a half. Therefore, the perennial question in everyone's mind is - how long will the Bruseurweight's reign continue? Dunne will eventually have to drop the title, and with NXT UK officially launching this week, now is the best time to take a look at five superstars who could taste UK gold in the near future.

# 5 Trent Seven

Trent Seven is one of the biggest names on NXT UK

Trent Seven is one of the recognized faces on the British independent scene. As part of the tag team ' Moustache Mountain' with Tyler Bate, Seven has won tag titles in various promotions like Progress, Rev Pro and Chikara. Trent Seven was a part of the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion where reached the quarterfinals before losing to Wolfgang.

Seven has since then unsuccessfully challenged for the UK Title on several occasions. On June 2018, Seven and Bate would defeat the Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Riley and Roderick Strong) to win the NXT Tag Team Champions before dropping the titles back to the team a few weeks later on an episode of NXT, in a match which earned a 5-star rating from noted wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer.

Although Seven and Bate are the favourites to win the newly announced NXT UK Tag Team Championship, it is highly probable Seven will eventually be the one the dethrone his ' British Strong Style' stablemate Pete Dunne to become the new WWE UK Champion. Seven has been one of the pillars of the UK wrestling scene and while Bate and Dunne have been at the forefront being champions, Seven's contribution to the division cannot be underestimated and hence, a UK Title run for the man with one of the best moustaches in professional wrestling today should be on the horizon.

