Predicting the next holder for every championship in NXT

NXT has been on a roll lately.

NXT is consistently WWE's best brand of programming in terms of storytelling, talent and action. Some of the best performers in the entire company are in their developmental brand. They always deliver, no matter what. The product has been excellent for a number of years now. It is astonishing how consistent the program remains at such a high level. It is all a cycle of greatness. WWE would sign the best independent wrestlers or fabricate their own superstars. One way or the other, we get to see a barrage of new stars in NXT every few months.

Almost every top wrestler signed to the NXT brand is bound to have a title run at some stage before they move on to the deep blue ocean called the main roster. Some of them may get extended stays in NXT and hone their craft until they are ready for the big time. We have seen the likes of Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode be a part of this cycle. While their success on the main roster may be varied, pretty much every wrestler enjoys a positive run at Full Sail. The booking is kept so simple and easy to digest.

Every single champion feels like a big deal down in Orlando. It is because they are enabled to feel like big deals. They always make the most out of the one hour they get weekly. The level of credibility and prestige surrounding all the titles trumps that of the belts on the main roster, meaning that we are bound to see some monumental title changes in the future. Every single NXT Takeover event delivers in a massive way and provides the fans with delightful storytelling and quality wrestling. The three Takeovers we saw this year are likely the three best WWE shows of the year, such is the brilliance of NXT.

Here we look at who could be next ones to join the cycle of greatness on NXT (and NXT UK).

#5 United Kingdom Championship- Zack Gibson

Pete Dunne defended his UK title against Zack Gibson at the Royal Albert Hall.

WWE held two blockbuster shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London a few weeks ago, a double-header which marked the start of the NXT UK brand. We saw tremendous action over the two nights, including a tournament to determine the new number one contender for the United Kingdom Championship. It was won by Zack Gibson, who defeated Travis Banks in the final of the tournament. He went on to face champion Pete Dunne in the main event of Night Two of the festivities in London.

Dunne retained his title, but Gibson was incredible. He put in one fantastic performance and showed why he was chosen to win the tournament. The Liverpool-born wrestler is a great wrestler and great on the microphone, doing some fantastic heel work. He riled up the fans in London so much that they started a chant "Shoes off if you hate Gibson" and most of them actually removed their shoes and raised them. It is a testament to his incredible work as a heel. At 27, he still has quite some time to become a major star in the WWE.

While Pete Dunne is the perfect face to headline the blooming British brand, he will have to lose his United Kingdom championship at some point. A rematch with Gibson during one of the announced shows for the inception of NXT UK would be extremely well-received. Zack Gibson has looked incredible and could very well be the one to dethrone the long-reigning Bruiserweight. The future looks incredibly bright for Liverpool's Number 1.