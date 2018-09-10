Predicting the outcome of each match announced thus far for Hell in a Cell

Shiraz Aslam
10 Sep 2018

Hell in a Cell takes place in a week at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The annual pay-per-view is named after the famous, brutal structure known as Hell in a Cell. Thus far, only six matches have been officially announced for the titular event.

Two of the announced matches will be taking place inside Hell in a Cell, i.e., Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton.

The event will also feature an extremely personal mixed tag match in Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs The Miz and Maryse, a rematch for the Raw Women's Championship between Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss and a grudge match for the SmackDown Women's Championship between Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

It is expected that the standard rematch between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship will be turned into a Hell in a Cell match.

A few matches are expected to be added including the likes of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, The New Day and a segment featuring Elias.

#6 SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte vs Becky Lynch

Former best friends turned enemies

Becky Lynch's shocking heel turn was one of the biggest talking points coming out of this year's SummerSlam. The Lass Kicker's heel turn has breathed life into a struggling women's division that was severely damaged by Carmella's tyrannical reign.

The animosity between the two rivals is palpable and evident. Many fans were expecting this match to take place inside Hell in a Cell, but it's scheduled to be a traditional singles match with no stipulation at all.

Given that another match between the duo has been announced for WWE Super-Show Down, I think that Lynch will assume her rightful place at the top of the women's division as the Smackdown women's champion.

Prediction: Becky Lynch wins

