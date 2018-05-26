Predicting the participants in the 2018 Mae Young Classic

The ball has gotten rolling on this year's Mae Young Classic.

It's that time of the year again.

WWE confirmed over WrestleMania weekend that there would be a second annual Mae Young Classic tournament, but for a while afterwards, all we had was a graphic on an ad for the Network. Now, some details have finally become concrete.

While not officially confirmed, well-sourced reporters say that the tournament tapings will be over August 7th and 8th, with the final probably airing live a while later, just as it did last year. Two big names have already been widely mentioned as possible entrants, along with a few others being talked about by the Observer and Squared Circle Sirens. WWE has already reportedly reached out to some of them.

Who will we see in this year's tournament? A few names easily come to mind, along with some bolder predictions. Casey Michael at Squared Circle Sirens, in particular, has been reporting a flurry of activity.

#1 Toni Storm

Welcome back!

This one is all but official. With the news that Toni Storm signed a WWE UK deal, the 22-year-old sensation is all set to return to Full Sail this summer for a second go at the Mae Young Classic trophy. The first time around, she fell short to eventual winner Kairi Sane in a semifinal that was widely regarded as one of the best matches of the tournament.

With her signing, the chances of her going all the way this time have increased, though she'll be on essentially a part-time deal the way Pete Dunne is. Even if she doesn't win, a final is far likelier this time.