Predicting the rest of the Evolution card after Super Showdown

Evolution will take place on October 28.

Evolution will be the first all women's pay per view. Women from the past and present will take part in one of WWE's biggest pay per views of the year. While some matches such as Mickie James vs Lita, Alexa Bliss vs Trish Stratus, & Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship have been announced, there are several matches that are bound to be added to the card.

Women's Tag Team Titles: The Riott Squad vs Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose vs The Boss N Hug Connection vs The IIconics

These 2 teams have been involved in a feud.

t has been rumored that there will be Women's Tag Team Titles for months. Therefore, it seems likely that this championship will be introduced on either an episode of Raw or SmackDown Live before Evolution or at Evolution itself. If Women's Tag Team Titles are announced, it will be these four teams that compete for them.

The IIconics will obviously be involved in any sort of Women's Tag Team Title match. Out of all 4 of these teams, it is most likely that the IIconics don't ever break up. They have immense chemistry and even got a victory over Asuka & Naomi at Super Showdown. This newfound momentum will catapult them to a spot in this Fatal 4 Way Tag Team match.

The Riott Squad have been extremely impressive on Raw. They have been a dominant, united force and definitely belong in the list of teams that should be in a Women Tag Team Title match. It will obviously be Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan that represent the Riott Squad since Ruby Riott will be involved in another match.

Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose (formerly known as Absolution) have not had a lot of matches on SmackDown Live. However, in the matches that they do have, they always (Sonya Deville in particular) impress. They will be given the opportunity to shine in this fatal 4-way tag team match since they are one of WWE's only women tag teams.

The Boss N Hug Connection made up because of this. WWE wanted to have two credible women compete for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Sasha Banks & Bayley have done so much for the women's division so they deserve to be part of this historic matchup. They may also be the best team to be inaugural champions since their eventual title loss will lead to a much-awaited breakup. If Sasha Banks is healthy in time for Evolution, then she should certainly team with her best friend in this matchup.

