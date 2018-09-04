Predicting the Results of This Week's (9/2) Mae Young Classic Matches

blake sexton

1st Round Matches for Mae Young Classic

The second edition of the Mae Young Classic starts this Wednesday. The second Mae Young Classic will air on Wednesday at 9 pm (right after NXT) on the WWE Network.

This week we will see Meiko Satomura, Killer Kelly, Lacey Lane, Vanessa Kraven, Tegan Nox, Zatara, Rhea Ripley, and MJ Jenkins in action. We will see Tegan Nox vs Zatara, Lacey Lane vs Vanessa Kraven, Rhea Ripley vs MJ Jenkins, and Meiko Satomura vs Killer Kelly.

Tegan Nox vs Zatara will likely be the first match to start the show. We will then probably see MJ Jenkins vs Rhea Ripley. Lacey Lane vs Vanessa Kraven will be the match right before the main event. The main event will almost definitely be Meiko Satomura vs Killer Kelly.

Tegan Nox vs Zatara

'The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard' Tegan Nox

The 'Girl with the Shiniest Wizard' Tegan Nox will face off against the opportunistic luchador Zatara. These two competitors are somewhat similar as both use a knee to the head as a finishing move. Tegan Nox uses 'The Shiniest Wizard' which is basically a Shining Wizard while Zatara likes to finish off her opponents with a running knee to the back of the head.

The Case for Zatara to Win: Zatara is a luchador which makes her somewhat unique. WWE has shown interest in female luchadors in the past (Princesa Sugehit's victory over a much more popular Kay Lee Ray in last year's Mae Young Classic demonstrates that).

Zatara is also a Chilean performer and WWE may be looking to highlight performers from Chile given the fact that a tournament involving Latin American performers was rumoured earlier this year.

The Case for Tegan Nox to win: Tegan Nox was supposed to compete in last year's Mae Young Classic but wasn't able to do so due to an injury. She will be given a second chance this year making her the tournament's redemption and underdog story. This makes her a favourite to make it to the finals. Tegan Nox also has an advantage over Zatara because she is currently signed to a WWE contract and will likely be a critical part of the NXT and the NXT UK women's division.

Therefore, WWE will probably want her to be showcased throughout the tournament. Zatara's main advantage is that she is a luchador but there is another luchador in the tournament. Therefore, WWE can choose to only highlight one of the 2 luchadors and Zeuxis's finisher is an Avalanche Spanish Fly so it is more likely that she will move on to the round of 16 than Zatara, who's finisher is just a knee to the back of the head.

Final Prediction: Tegan Nox defeats Zatara to move on to the 2nd round.

