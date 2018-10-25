Predicting the results of this week's Mae Young Classic matches

Two of these four women will move on to Evolution.

The final weekly episode of the Mae Young Classic will take place tonight. The tournament's final 4 women will compete in the semifinals of the Mae Young Classic. Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, and Meiko Satomura will compete to decide who will move on to Evolution.

Io Shirai defeated NXT UK's Xia Brookside, the luchadora Zeuxis, and the 'Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo to make it to the semifinals.

Meiko Satomura defeated NXT UK's Killer Kelly, a semifinalist in last year's tournament in Mercedes Martinez, and the underdog Lacey Lane to make it to the semifinals.

Rhea Ripley defeated Performance Center signee MJ Jenkins, former American Ninja Warrior participant Kacy Catanzaro, and NXT UK's Tegan Nox (in heartbreaking fashion) to make it to the semifinals.

Toni Storm defeated NXT UK's Jinny, 'Lady Godzilla' Hiroyo Matsumoto, and new NXT signee Mia Yim to make it to the semifinals.

The finals of the Mae Young Classic will take place at WWE's first ever all female pay per view Evolution. Two of these women will get the opportunity of their career at Evolution. Io Shirai will face off with Rhea Ripley in her semifinal match.

#1. Io Shirai vs Rhea Ripley

Will Io Shirai finally be able to stop Rhea Ripley?

Rhea Ripley has been on a dominant run in the second Mae Young Classic. She ran through MJ Jenkins, brought Kacy Catanzaro's underdog story to a screeching halt, and injured (not really) fan favorite Tegan Nox.

Since losing to Dakota Kai in the second round of last year's tournament, Rhea Ripley has been determined to make up for it and she has certainly done that. Now she finds herself facing the biggest test of her career as she is facing one of WWE's biggest female signees in Io Shirai.

Because it seems like Rhea Ripley was supposed to lose her match against Tegan Nox in the quarterfinals before the injury occurred, it is fair to predict that it will be Io Shirai who will defeat Rhea Ripley to move on to the finals.

Final Prediction: Io Shirai defeats Rhea Ripley via pinfall with a Diving Moonsault.

