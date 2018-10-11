Predicting the results of this week's Mae Young Classic matches (10/10/18)

Kaitlyn will be in action once again. However, she will face a tougher task in the 'Blasian Baddie' Mia Yim.

This week on the Mae Young Classic, the second round will have its final four matches before the quarterfinals start next week. The likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Zeuxis, Mia Yim, Nicole Matthews, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Xia Li, and Tegan Nox will be in action.

Deonna Purrazzo will face off with Xia Li, Zeuxis will face off Io Shirai, Tegan Nox will face off with Nicole Matthews, and Mia Yim will face off with Kaitlyn in what is being hyped up as the main event of this week's edition of the Mae Young Classic. This week, the final 8 competitors of the Mae Young Classic will be decided.

#1 Nicole Matthews vs Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox will hope to continue her underdog story.

Tegan Nox defeated Zatara via pinfall with the Shining Wizard to move on to the second round. Nicole Matthews defeated Isla Dawn via submission with a modified Boston Crab to move onto the second round. The winner of this matchup will face Rhea Ripley in the quarterfinals of this tournament.

While Nicole Matthews is a veteran in the independent scene who WWE may want to spotlight in this tournament, she is not currently signed to WWE. Given the fact that she has been temporarily banned from the United States for 5 years, it is unlikely that she will be signed so she will not move on to the second round. Tegan Nox, on the other hand, is signed to WWE and is set to be a big part of the NXT UK brand. Therefore, it will probably be Tegan Nox that gets the win.

Final Prediction: Tegan Nox defeats Nicole Mattews via pinfall with the Shining Wizard.

