Predicting the results of this week's Mae Young Classic matches (9/19/18)

blake sexton
ANALYST
Feature
346   //    20 Sep 2018, 05:05 IST

Image result for kaitlyn wwe
Former Divas Champion Kaitlyn will make her WWE return tonight.

This week on the Mae Young Classic we will see the likes of Kaitlyn, Kavita Devi, Toni Storm, Jinny, Mia Yim, Allysin Kay, Karen Q, & Xia Li in action. Toni Storm will face off with Jinny, Xia Li will face off with Karen Q, Kaitlyn will face off with Kavita Devi, & Mia Yim will face off with Allysin Kay.

Kaitlyn vs Kavita Devi

Ente
This is one of the more unpredictable matches of this tournament.

Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn will make her WWE return against WWE's first Indian Woman signee Kavita Devi. This is one of the more unpredictable matches because either woman could get the win. Because Kaitlyn is so popular, WWE obviously would want her to win a match or two. It seems likely that she'll play a role similar to Serena Deeb last year.

However, Kavita Devi was eliminated in the first round of the Mae Young Classic last year so WWE may want to make it up to her by allowing her to defeat a veteran in Kaitlyn. WWE also seems to want to utilize Indian talent more so it is definitely possible that they will give their first woman from India to sign a contract with WWE a few wins.

Kavita Devi's debut last year also is one of the most watched matches on YouTube history so WWE may want to reward her for that. Kavita Devi is also currently signed to WWE and even appeared at the WrestleMania women's battle royal so it is definitely possible that WWE would want to push her over Kaitlyn who is not currently signed to a WWE contract. While it is definitely possible that Kavita Devi gets the win, it will be Kaitlyn that defeats the larger Kavita Devi.

Final Prediction: Kaitlyn defeats Kavita Devi via pinfall with the Spear

