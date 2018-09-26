Predicting the results of this week's Mae Young Classic matches (9/26/18)

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 62 // 26 Sep 2018, 23:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Io Shirai will make her long-awaited WWE debut tonight.

The 1st round of the Mae Young Classic will end tonight. This week on the Mae Young Classic the likes of Xia Brookside, Rachel Evers, Taynara Conti, Nicole Matthews, Jessie Elaban, Isla Dawn, Hiroyo Matsumoto, and Io Shirai will all be in action.

Isla Dawn will face off with Nicole Matthews, Taynara Conti will face off with Jessie Elaban, Rachel Evers will face off with Hiroyo Matsumoto, and Io Shirai will face off with Xia Brookside.

Isla Dawn vs Nicole Matthews

One of the top competitors of the NXT UK Women's division in Isla Dawn will have her first match since the UK Championship tournament. She will be facing a 12 year veteran in Nicole Matthews. WWE may want to give Isla Dawn an opportunity to advance since only 3 women (Toni Storm, Rhea Ripley, & Tegan Nox) from the NXT UK Women's division have advanced.

However, Nicole Matthews can put over another wrestler later in the tournament. Since WWE seems to want to push Tegan Nox and the winner of this match will face Tegan Nox, Nicole Matthews will probably get the win.

Final Prediction: Nicole Matthew defeats Isla Dawn via pinfall with the Vancouver Maneuver.

Jessie Elaban vs Taynara Conti

Taynara Conti will return to the 2nd Mae Young Classic after competing in last year's Mae Young Classic. Jessie Elaban will also be making her televised debut tonight. WWE seems to want to give Jessie Elaban a lot of opportunities (if you remember, she was the first person bullied by Shayna Baszler).

She might be given a win before putting over fellow signee Lacey Lane. However, Taynara Conti was eliminated in the first round last year. WWE might want to make that up to her by allowing her to at least make it to the round of 16.

Taynara Conti also was the first Brazilian wrestler (male and female) to compete at WrestleMania. She has a lot of hype from that so WWE may want to ride that hype. Taynara Conti will probably face Jessie Elaban.

Final Prediction: Taynara Conti defeats Jessie Elaban via pinfall with the Modified Judo Slam.

1 / 3 NEXT