Predicting the Results of this week's Mae Young Classic matches

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 311 // 12 Sep 2018, 08:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Deonna Purrazzo will be competing on the Mae Young Classic this week.

We will see the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Priscilla Kelly, Kacy Catanzaro, Reina Gonzales, Zeuxis, Aerial Monroe, Ashley Rayne, & Mercedes Martinez compete this week on the Mae Young Classic. Deonna Purrazzo will face Priscilla Kelly, Kacy Catanzaro will face Reina Gonzales, Aerial Monroe will face Zeuxis, & Ashley Rayne will face Mercedes Martinez in first-round matches tonight.

Zeuxis will probably face Aerial Monroe in the first match of the night. Kacy Catanzaro will probably face Reina Gonzales in the second match of the night. Deonna Purrazzo will probably face Priscilla Kelly in the third match of the night. Ashley Rayne will probably face Mercedes Martinez in the main event of the night.

Aerial Monroe vs Zeuxis

One of the 2 luchadors in the tournament will compete tonight.

The 'Big Swole' Aerial Monroe will face luchador Zeuxis in the Mae Young Classic. Aerial Monroe will try to use her striking style to slow down Zeuxis and her lucha libre style. Zeuxis will hope to use her Avalanche Spanish Fly to defeat Aerial Monroe who uses the Ripcord Forearm Strike known as Dirty Dancing as a finishing move.

The Case for Aerial Monroe: Aerial Monroe is a former air force veteran. WWE loves to push people that served in the army (like John Cena). She also seems like a heel and WWE may want a heel to face Io Shirai (if she beats Xia Brookside) in the round of 16.

The Case for Zeuxis: Zeuxis is a luchador which makes her unique. The tournament's other luchador, Zatara was eliminated by Tegan Nox, and WWE will probably want a luchador to win at least one match in the tournament. Zeuxis's finishing move is also an Avalanche Spanish Fly so WWE will probably want her to use such an impressive move in the tournament at least once.

Final Prediction: Zeuxis defeats Aerial Monroe via pinfall with an Avalanche Spanish Fly.

