Predicting the results of this week's NXT Episode (9/19/18)

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
965   //    19 Sep 2018, 09:15 IST

The September 19, 2018, edition of NXT will take place at 8 pm on the WWE Network as always. We will see Jaxson Ryker (formerly known as Gunner in TNA) of the Forgotten Sons make his in-ring NXT debut, we will see Dakota Kai join forces with Mae Young Classic competitor Deonna Purrazzo against the devious duo of Lacey Evans & Aliyah, and in the main event we will see NXT North American Champion Ricochet face off with United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne in the first ever title-for-title matchup in NXT history.

We will also see a continuation of the investigations of who attacked Aleister Black.

Jaxson Stryker's NXT in-ring debut

Jaxson Stryker will have his first WWE match on the WWE network on NXT this Wednesday.

Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler made their debut as parts of the Forgotten Sons a couple of weeks ago on NXT when they defeated the Street Profits (due to interference from the Mighty and Jaxson Stryker).

Jaxson Stryker will now have the chance to make his mark on NXT when he makes his NXT in-ring debut this week.

He will presumably face off with a face such as Fabian Aichner or Dominik Dijakovic.

Because Stryker seems to be the singles superstar of the Forgotten Sons stable, he will probably get the win in this matchup on NXT.

Final Prediction: Jaxson Stryker defeats whoever is put in his way in his NXT in-ring debut via pinfall with whatever his new finisher is going to be.


