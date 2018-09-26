Predicting the results of this week's NXT episode (9/24/18)

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be in action this week on NXT for the first time since NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4.

This week on NXT, NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane will be in action, Lars Sullivan will hope to continue his dominance on NXT, The Mighty & The Street Profits will hope to finally put their rivalry to rest, and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will face Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery in the main event.

NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane in action

NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane is being viciously pursued by former champion Shayna Baszler. She will have a chance to show Shayna Baszler just how much of a threat she is when she competes tonight.

She will probably face someone such as Reina Gonzales or Kavita Devi. Unfortunately for whoever her opponent is, there is probably no chance that Kairi Sane takes a loss. However, expect Shayna Baszler to make her presence felt after the match.

Final Prediction: Kairi Sane defeats whoever her opponent is via submission with the Anchor but is attacked by Shayna Baszler after the match.

Lars Sullivan in action

Lars Sullivan has been on a warpath since returning to NXT. He has laid out EC3 backstage and has destroyed Raul Mendoza in a singles match. Lars Sullivan will be in action once again this week on NXT.

Lars Sullivan will probably face a competitor such as Fabian Aichner or Dominik Dijak. Lars Sullivan will probably destroy whoever his opponent is before being confronted by a returning EC3.

Final Prediction: Lars Sullivan defeats whoever his opponent is via pinfall with the Freak Accident but is confronted by EC3 after the match.

