Predicting The Superstars that will Dethrone each current WWE Champion

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.50K // 26 Apr 2019, 20:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE is right now operating with a ridiculous amount of Championships, but even so, it still has to be an honour to hold gold within the worlds biggest wrestling company. Unfortunately for some, these title reigns don't last forever, and with so much talent throughout the company, there are always new stars stepping up to the plate, so if the company can manage to get their booking situation sorted, the back end of 2019 could certainly be fun.

From history making wins at WrestleMania to lifelong dreams being realized, the current crop of champions are incredible, but as we've said, wrestling doesn't work if Champions don't lose, so without further ado, today we take a look at the 10 current Champions on the main roster, and look to the future to predict the superstars who will dethrone each and every one of them.

#10 Smackdown Tag Team Championship - Authors of Pain

At first, this one might seem a little odd, given the fact that AOP are currently inactive due to injury and are on RAW, but they need to be moved once they return. With Viking Raiders making their way to RAW and the split of The Bar & Sanity, the tag team division on Smackdown Live is truly thin, and the legendary Hardy Boys can't carry the division for that long.

Sure, they're great, but there comes a point where WWE truly needs to put their new, young talent over, and the duo of Akem and Rezar certainly have the ability to be a force for years to come. They may be a bit lost without a manager (that can be easily fixed), but the monstrous duo have been together long enough to carve their own path of destruction, and this needs to happen as soon as they are ready to return.

