Predicting the Top 10 Highest Rated Current Superstars in WWE 2K19

Archit Sahay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.71K // 25 Aug 2018, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

WWE 2k19 is going to release on October 5 this year. It's always exciting to see how much each superstar has been rated by the game. Here, we predict the top ten rated superstars considering only the ones on the current roster. We also predict their ratings. The choice doesn't represent any personal preference, rather, an opinion on how the official game will rate the superstars based on how they've been booked in recent times and also their overall level in the company.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The Rock hasn't been included despite being on the 'Current Superstars' page as he hasn't competed in over two years and will most likely be part of the legends section in the game as well.

#10 Seth Rollins (Rating: 89)

The King Slayer

Seth Rollins has had a great year so far. Almost every match he has had recently has been excellent. He is immensely popular with the crowd as well. He recently kicked out of two 'Skull Crushing Finales' from The Miz at Backlash and beat John Cena in the gauntlet match despite being exhausted. His recent regaining of the Intercontinental title from Dolph Ziggler at Summerslam further justifies this rating.

#9 Samoa Joe (Rating: 90)

The Samoan Submission Machine

Samoa Joe has been indeed been made to look like the face of destruction ever since he won a fatal five way to face Brock by passing out Finn Balor. He also won his first few matches against Roman Reigns. The ease with which he beat R-Truth and Tye Dillinger recently and the fact that he technically beat AJ Styles at Summerslam adds to his resume. He, therefore, deserves this rating.

#8 Charlotte Flair (Rating: 90)

The Queen

Charlotte has been the face of the Women's division for over two years now. She surprised everyone by breaking Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania this year. She also recently won a triple threat to become Women's Champion for a record-equalling 7th time if we consider her Divas title run and first ever Women's title run as separate. However, she has lost clean to Carmella and tapped out to Becky Lynch despite all this. A rating of 90 should suit her this time.

1 / 8 NEXT