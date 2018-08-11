WWE Evolution 2018: Predicting the match card for the Pay-Per-View

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.67K // 11 Aug 2018, 20:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Time for the next step in the women's evolution!

Ever since its announcement, the all women's Evolution pay per view presented by the WWE has gotten great traction. This is thanks to the unbelievable buzz through the industry about what the event means historically and otherwise for what was once known as a sideshow act.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The women have already headlined countless shows and PPVs but this one's a big one. The best of the best of not just Raw or Smackdown, but NXT, as well as the Indies, will get a chance to highlight their wares come October for Evolution.

WWE Evolution will already see the defense of all women's championships and include the finals of the much-anticipated second edition of the Mae Young Classic. That's not all, the card will feature the top women from all three brands as well as returning legends.

And yet, the question remains as to what this intriguing card will look like...

#1 Women's Multi-Person Match

The future of the women's division!

Whether it's a battle royal or a gauntlet of sorts, expect some able-bodied women thrown together in one such match. WWE's never known not to take shortcuts so don't expect them to try to fill a card with just innovative contests for the deserving superstars.

Instead, this will be the place where they can fit everyone else with nothing to do on the event and pump up the volume on this history-making competition. Nothing will come out of it really for the winner, but it's a way to get showcased for many and that's enough.

A few legends may just join the fray to make it a bit more bombastic. Eventually, the most likely winner will be an NXT prospect or one who's already floundering on the main roster but in need of a boost.

Result: Ember Moon wins it all!

1 / 10 NEXT