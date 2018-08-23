Predicting Tommaso Ciampa's reign as NXT Champion

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST

NXT is now truly under the thumb of the blackheart.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 was a glowing event which changed the landscape of NXT from top to bottom. The biggest shift was in the main event, where Tommaso Ciampa slithered by and solidified his place as NXT Champion. Johnny Gargano is now out of the picture. It is, indeed, Tommaso Ciampa's NXT now, and it looks like it will be for a long time to come.

How will his reign with the title go? How will Tommaso Ciampa rule his new kingdom? What turbulence will he have to deal with?

With old enemies waiting in the wings, new stars on the rise, and an influx of recent arrivals to NXT, Tommaso Ciampa certainly won't find himself short of contenders.

The next major stop on Ciampa's tour of his kingdom is NXT TakeOver: War Games II, which will come on November 17th, the night before Survivor Series. We'll find out more about the direction NXT's king takes along that route at tomorrow's tapings, but for now, let's peer into Ciampa's future atop the NXT throne - to War Games and beyond.

#1 Royal proclamations

All will be forced to hear his words.

After proudly reminding his serfs about how he defeated "Johnny freakin' Wrestling" while handcuffed for the second time, Tommaso Ciampa will make short work of an unfortunate challenger in his first title defense after Brooklyn. Perhaps it will come against someone like Raul Mendoza, Cezar Bononi, or a local talent. He'll do this at least one other time in his next defense.

Ciampa will proudly proclaim that his crushing of these tomato cans is confirmation that he is, indeed, the greatest sports-entertainer of all time.

His insufferable words will eventually provoke the focused fury of the man who was robbed of his throne, the man who can justly claim to be the true and rightful king of NXT.

