Predicting who dethrones each current champion on NXT

Will we see this in the near future?

NXT currently has 4 championships. Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) are the NXT Tag Team Champions, Ricochet is the NXT North American Champion, Kairi Sane is the NXT Women's Champion and Tommaso Ciampa is the NXT Champion.

All 4 of these champions have been holding their championships for a relatively short amount of time and can be holding their titles for a while. However, with a stacked NXT roster, it is possible that several of these champions lose their titles before the year ends.

Next NXT Tag Team Champions: The War Raiders

The War Raiders took out Undisputed Era at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4.

A rivalry has recently been started between the Undisputed Era and the War Raiders. After dispatching the likes of the Heavy Machinery and The Mighty, the War Raiders believe that they are the rightful #1 contenders to the NXT Tag Team Titles. It is unlikely that the War Raiders will lose when they do eventually challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles. They are currently undefeated and NXT will probably want their undefeated run to last for a while.

It is likely that the War Raiders will team with newfound ally Ricochet against British Strong Style & the Undisputed Era at NXT Takeover: War Games 2 in a War Games match. They will then win the NXT Tag Team Titles from the Undisputed Era on an episode of NXT after NXT Takeover: War Games 2 (similar to how the Undisputed Era won the NXT Tag Team titles from SAnitY on an episode of NXT after NXT Takeover: War Games 2.). The War Raiders can then feud with the likes of the Mighty and the Street Profits.

